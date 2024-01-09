Pritchard amassed 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Monday's 133-131 loss to the Pacers.

Pritchard made at least four three-pointers in a game for just the fourth time this season en route to his highest-scoring output since Dec. 20. He also tied his season high with seven rebounds. Since the beginning of January (18 appearances), Pritchard has averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 20.6 minutes per game.