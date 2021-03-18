Pritchard generated 7 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes in Wednesday's 117-110 loss at Cleveland.

The rookie has struggled offensively over the past four games, averaging only 4.8 points and 1.8 assists in 14.3 minutes per contest. Pritchard's problems are symbolic of the team's overall struggles. Despite high expectations and two All-Star's, Boston is a middling 20-20. Coach Brad Stevens continues to experiment with different rotations, but as yet to find a winning combination. With Kemba Walker receiving occasional off-days and Jeff Teague struggling from the field, expect Pritchard to continue receiving decent minutes off the bench.