Pritchard logged seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 127-116 victory over Charlotte.

Pritchard played at least 20 minutes for the first time in over two weeks, although his production left a lot to be desired. Despite an ankle injury to Marcus Smart, Pritchard has been unable to up his production, sitting well outside the top 300 over the past two weeks. Even those in deeper formats would be better off scouring the waiver wore for more upside.