Pritchard logged seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 127-116 victory over Charlotte.
Pritchard played at least 20 minutes for the first time in over two weeks, although his production left a lot to be desired. Despite an ankle injury to Marcus Smart, Pritchard has been unable to up his production, sitting well outside the top 300 over the past two weeks. Even those in deeper formats would be better off scouring the waiver wore for more upside.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Heads back to bench•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Starting against Miami•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Delivers garbage-time special•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Ruled out•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Late addition to injury report•