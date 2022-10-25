Payton eked out three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across five minutes in Monday's 120-102 loss at Chicago.
As expected, Pritchard's minutes have nose-dived with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon is Boston's first man off the bench and providing big minutes as the back-up point guard. That leaves just scraps for Pritchard, who already has two DNP's four games into the season.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 15 with seven dimes•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Third straight in double figures•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Contributes to win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Plays key role in fourth quarter•