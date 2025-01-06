Pritchard finished Sunday's 105-92 loss to the Thunder with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes.

The Celtics tightened their rotation for this clash against the Thunder, resulting in a season-low 11 minutes for Pritchard. It obviously didn't help his case that he missed all five of his shots. His fantasy managers can chalk this up as a dud, as he's been pretty reliable this season with averages of 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.6 three-pointers.