Pritchard could see increased minutes in Monday's game against Toronto with Jeff Teague (ankle) sidelined.

It's no guarantee, but Pritchard is the natural option to pick up some more minutes off the bench with Teague out. Marcus Smart (thumb) is also questionable for the Celtics, so if he, too, sits out, then Pritchard would have a chance to perhaps make his first NBA start. The rookie out of Oregon played a career-high 28 minutes Sunday against Detroit, finishing with five points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.