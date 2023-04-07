Pritchard (heel) is available for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Pritchard has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite some left heel soreness. While he has barely seen any playing time the past two months, Marcus Smart's (neck) and Malcolm Brogdon's (back) absences should open up room in the rotation for Pritchard.
