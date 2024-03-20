Pritchard will retreat to the second unit for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Pritchard had started in each of the last two games that Jrue Holiday (shoulder) has missed, however, he'll be part of the reserves against Milwaukee despite Holiday's absence. Instead, Derrick White will handle point guard duties alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. Pritchard should still see a hefty workload behind White on Wednesday.