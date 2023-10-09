Pritchard registered 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Pritchard signed a four-year, $30 million extension before the preseason opener and scored a team-high 26 points on elite shooting efficiency. It was certainly an eventful day for the offensive-minded point guard, who's slated for a bigger role this year after Boston made numerous offseason changes. After seeing 19.2 minutes per game as a rookie, Pritchard's playing time has dropped in back-to-back campaigns. However, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon are no longer in the picture, and Boston added only one guard -- Jrue Holiday -- in return, leaving Pritchard as the top guard behind Holiday, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White. It's still unclear how the starting lineup will shake out, but Pritchard has clearly moved up a notch on the depth chart and may get to play closer to 20 minutes per game again, especially if he continues to shoot like he did Sunday.