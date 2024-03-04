Pritchard registered 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 140-88 win over Golden State.

Pritchard led all bench players in Sunday's contest in scoring while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and assists to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals in a well-rounded outing off the bench. Pritchard has tallied 15 or more points in eight games this year, recording at least six boards and six dimes in three appearances.