Pritchard ended Sunday's 93-86 victory over the Hornets with 34 points (14-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes.

Pritchard got his second start in three games with Boston sitting its regular starters in Sunday's regular-season finale, putting on a show by leading all Celtics in scoring and assists while finishing second on the team in rebounds. Pritchard tallied his second-highest scoring total of the season, recording his second outing with at least 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.