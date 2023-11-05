Pritchard eked out zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and two assists over 19 minutes in Saturday's 124-114 win in Brooklyn.

On a night with fellow guard Derrick White (personal) out, Pritchard had an opportunity to see big minutes. But, unfortunately, FastPP's shooting woes continued despite Brooklyn's poor defense. The reserve guard is now shooting 29.6 percent from the field over Boston's first five games. On Saturday, he generated a minus-10 point differential. Expect Pritchard to eventually break out of his slump, but his minutes will stay minimal until he does so. Maybe he'll turn things around Monday night in Minnesota.