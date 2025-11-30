Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Shooting woes in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard had nine points (4-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss to the Timberwolves.
Pritchard delivered a lackluster performance from the field and shot 1-for-8 or worse from downtown for the first time since Oct. 31. He also scored in single digits for the first time since Nov. 11 after posting 15-plus points in five of his last six outings. On a more positive note, the 27-year-old grabbed five boards for a third consecutive contest.
