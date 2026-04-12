Pritchard (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Pritchard drew the doubtful tag for Sunday's regular-season finale due to left foot plantar fasciitis, and he'll indeed be sidelined as the Celtics prepare for their playoff run. The sixth-year guard started in a career-high 50 regular-season games, but he returned to a bench role in early February after Anfernee Simons (wrist) was traded to the Bulls in exchange for Nikola Vucevic (finger). Pritchard was still effective in his sixth-man role, and across 31 outings (two starts) since Feb. 3, he averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 threes over 32.0 minutes per game while connecting on 41.7 percent of his field-goal attempts from beyond the arc. Dalano Banton, Max Shulga and Baylor Scheierman will all handle more responsibilities against Orlando in Pritchard's absence.