Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Sinks four triples in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the Jazz.
Pritchard notched an early season-high 4 threes Monday en route to 18 total points, but Boston was unable to beat the Jazz. Pritchard has also extended his double digit scoring streak to six and is averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.6 threes made on the season.
