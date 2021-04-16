Pritchard logged 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in a 121-113 victory over the Lakers on Thursday.
In a game where the Celtics held a commanding lead over their opponent the entire matchup, Pritchard had one of his best games of the season. The rookie had an all-around night offensively, grabbing three offensive rebounds, dishing three assists and hitting 3-of-6 from behind the three-point arc. While the guard is in no position to gain a lot of additional minutes unless there's an injury, it's pretty apparent he's locked up the team's backup point guard role behind Kemba Walker.
