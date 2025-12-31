Pritchard had 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 129-119 win over Utah.

Pritchard's final statistics didn't jump off the stat sheet, but it was a solid all-around performance for the point guard. If it weren't for an off night from beyond the arc, Pritchard would have had a shot at scoring 24 or more points for the third time in five games. He'll finish the month of December averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 33.7 minutes per game.