Pritchard posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 116-111 win over at Indiana.

The rookie point guard sparked Boston's fourth-quarter comeback with exciting drives to the bucket and pesky defense. Pritchard and Marcus Smart led Boston with five assists each. The Oregon product has become the main beneficiary in minutes due to the absence of Kemba Walker (knee). Pritchard is making the most of his opportunity and playing with surprising confidence. In his post-game presser, Jaylen Brown half-jokingly called FastPP "the Goat" for leading the comeback. Pritchard has appeared in all four of Boston's games and is averaging 22.0 minutes per game. The Celtics now return to Boston for the second of a back-to-back and face the Grizzlies Wednesday night.