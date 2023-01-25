Pritchard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Pritchard will get the nod at point guard with Marcus Smart (ankle) sidelined, and he will start in the backcourt next to Derrick White. He's made just one start this season, logging 17 minutes and recording three points, two rebounds and four assists in a loss to the Pacers on Dec. 21.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Delivers garbage-time special•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Ruled out•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Late addition to injury report•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Plays one minute in win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Back to bench•