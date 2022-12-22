Pritchard will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Celtics play-by-plan man Sean Grande reports.

Marcus Smart (illness) will not play, so Pritchard will slide into the lineup at point guard for his first start of the season. For the most part, Pritchard has been on the fringes of the Celtics' rotation this season, taking a backseat to Derrick White and offseason addition Malcolm Brogdon. The Oregon product should be set for a tangible increase in minutes Wednesday, making him a decent, low-cost DFS target.