Pritchard will start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

Kemba Walker (neck) and Marcus Smart (calf) are done for the regular season, and Pritchard will make his first start since April 19. In his two previous starts, he's averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.0 minutes.

More News