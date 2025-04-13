Now Playing

Pritchard is in Boston's starting lineup against Charlotte on Sunday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Pritchard will make his second start in three games Sunday as the Celtics rest their top rotational players in the regular-season finale. Pritchard has averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds over 28.3 minutes per game over his last six outings.

