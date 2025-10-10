default-cbs-image
Pritchard is starting in Friday's preseason game against the Raptors.

The Celtics will give Pritchard a look in the first unit Friday. The sharpshooter wil likely open the regular season in a reserve capacity, but it's safe to say Pritchard will have a significant playmaking role for a Boston team that will be without Jayson Tatum (Achilles) for most of the season.

