Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Starting vs. Raptors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard is starting in Friday's preseason game against the Raptors.
The Celtics will give Pritchard a look in the first unit Friday. The sharpshooter wil likely open the regular season in a reserve capacity, but it's safe to say Pritchard will have a significant playmaking role for a Boston team that will be without Jayson Tatum (Achilles) for most of the season.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 11 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Notches 17 points•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 12 points in Game 4•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Leads Boston in scoring•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Tallies 13 points in loss Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Fails to score despite victory•