Coach Joe Mazzulla said Prtichard may miss the Celtics' upcoming road trip due to heel pain, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Pritchard hurt his heel going for a game-winner against Cleveland and then missed Wednesday's game. If he is out for the entire road trip, his next chance to return would be Mar. 24 against the Pacers. Sam Hauser and Malcolm Brogdon are candidates to see extended minutes in Pritchard's potential absence.