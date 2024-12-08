Pritchard finished Saturday's 127-121 loss to Memphis with 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes.

Pritchard drilled six three-pointers during the loss, marking his third-highest total in the category this season. Pritchard has often entered the game to prop up a struggling backcourt, but Jrue Holiday's superb line proved that Pritchard's production can shine even when the first unit doesn't need immediate support. Pritchard is having a breakout season, averaging 16.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 24 games.