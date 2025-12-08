Pritchard had 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 victory over the Raptors.

Pritchard continues to excel as Boston's starting point guard. Across 24 regular-season outings, Pritchard is on pace to return seventh-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.7 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per contest.