Pritchard recorded 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 114-107 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Pritchard recently signed a four-year, $30 million extension before the preseason opener, and he has backed that up with 20 or more points in each of his first two exhibition contests. While he's not expected to become a regular starter overnight, Pritchard should see a bigger role off the bench compared to previous seasons, presumably as Jrue Holiday's or Derrick White's backup. Of note, Pritchard averaged a career-low 13.4 minutes per game in 2022-23. Expect that number to increase this season.