Pritchard amassed zero points (0-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 126-107 victory over the Wizards.

After playing an average of 12.0 minutes in his previous two games, Pritchard saw extended run Monday due to the lopsided score. While he rebounded and did a solid job facilitating, Pritchard going 0-of-8 from the field was disappointing considering how hot he was in the preseason.