Pritchard finished Friday's 87-86 loss to the Hawks with 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 35 minutes.

Pritchard has scored in double digits in back-to-back games, but the seventh-year point guard has connected on only 26.9 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span (including 6-for-19 from beyond the arc). He gives the Celtics the scoring spark they need off the bench, yet Pritchard is connecting on a career-low 33.6 percent of his three-point attempts this season. The Celtics have an upcoming back-to-back road set against the Spurs and Mavericks on Sunday and Monday, respectively. Pritchard will have to step up in both of those games, given the likely event that the Celtics rest starters like Jayson Tatum and Paul George for one of those games.