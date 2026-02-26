Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Struggles in loss Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard racked up three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 loss to Denver.
Pritchard shot under 20 percent from the floor for the second straight game, continuing what has been an up-and-down period over the past month. In 13 games during that time, he has averaged 19.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per contest. While his overall numbers have been fine, four of those games have resulted in him scoring no more than eight points.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Dominates off bench again•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Pours in game-high 26 in win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Paces Boston in win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Fuels Boston's comeback•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Another strong bench showing•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Won't start Tuesday•