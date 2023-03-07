Pritchard suffered a left ankle injury in the final minute of Monday's 118-114 loss to the Cavaliers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
The Celtics have yet to reveal any details on the severity of Pritchard's injury, but he was examined by Cleveland's team doctors after the contest, per Washburn. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light. Pritchard finished Monday's contest with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes off the bench.
