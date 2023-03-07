Pritchard injured his left ankle during the last play of Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
The team has yet to reveal any details on the severity of Pritchard's injury, but he was examined by Cleveland's team doctors after the contest, per Washburn. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light.
