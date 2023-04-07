Pritchard (heel) was on the floor for monring shootaround Friday, Bobby Manning of the Boston Sports Journal reports.
Pritchard was listed as questionable for Friday's contest but is seemingly on track to join in on the action if shootaround is any indication. Neither Marcus Smart (neck) nor Malcolm Brogdon (back) was spotted, which could line Pritchard up for more minutes than usual if he gets the green light.
