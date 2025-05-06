Pritchard amassed 13 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Pritchard scored in double digits for the second straight game, albeit barely. All in all, it's been a quiet postseason for Pritchard, with him scoring more than 15 points only once. His role is to provide the team with a scoring punch off the bench, something he has failed to do for the most part. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday and will give Pritchard a chance to turn things around.