Pritchard amassed 13 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Pritchard scored in double digits for the second straight game, albeit barely. All in all, it's been a quiet postseason for Pritchard, with him scoring more than 15 points only once. His role is to provide the team with a scoring punch off the bench, something he has failed to do for the most part. Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday and will give Pritchard a chance to turn things around.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Fails to score despite victory•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Disappears in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 14 points in win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Pops for 19 points Sunday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Won't start Game 1•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Shines with all-around showcase•