Pritchard ended with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 14 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 victory over the Cavaliers.

Pritchard had minimal shot volume Thursday and was held scoreless for the second time in the last four matchups. He's still managed to make some contributions through rebounds and assists during that time, but those results haven't been enough to make him a reliable fantasy consideration. Over five appearances this month, the 25-year-old has averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 16.6 minutes per game.