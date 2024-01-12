Pritchard amassed 21 points (6-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 135-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Pritchard led all Celtics in scoring while tying a season high mark in points scored in extended time off the bench due to the blowout nature of Thursday's game. Pritchard, who also finished perfect at the free throw line, has surpassed the 20-point mark in four contests this year.