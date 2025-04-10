Pritchard finished with 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 96-76 loss to Orlando.

Pritchard entered the starting lineup Wednesday with the Celtics shorthanded, going on to lead all players in assists while recording a team-high-tying point total in the lone double-double of the game. Pritchard matched a season-high assist mark, a total he has tallied on three occasions.