Pritchard totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 119-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Pritchard's workload was typical, although no momentum was on display despite posting 6-for-10 shooting from deep across three prior contests. He co-led Boston in assists while looking comfortable on-ball, but he remains merely a streaming candidate for fantasy purposes when Boston is resting key contributors.