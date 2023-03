Pritchard (heel) is doubtful for Friday's game against Indiana.

Pritchard participated in a live workout Thursday and could return prior to the end of the regular season, but he's unlikely to suit up Friday. However, it's encouraging to see him listed as doubtful rather than being immediately ruled out. Following Friday's matchup, the Celtics have eight games remaining before the end of the regular season, and it's certainly possible Pritchard sees some game action ahead of the playoffs.