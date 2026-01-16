Pritchard (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Pritchard played a season-low 24 minutes in Miami on Thursday, scoring only two points (1-4 FG), but there wasn't an in-game injury reported. However, he is now at risk of missing his first game of the 2025-26 season Saturday due to left ankle soreness. The Oregon product is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals through eight contests in January. If he's unable to go, Anfernee Simons, coming off a 39-point performance Thursday against the Heat, is a candidate to move into the starting lineup.