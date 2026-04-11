Pritchard is listed as doubtful for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Magic due to left foot plantar fasciitis, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The Celtics locked their spot as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference after their blowout win against the Pelicans on Friday. With nothing to play for Sunday, Boston will rest their entire starting lineup, and it looks like Pritchard will also not play against Orlando. If that's indeed the case, Pritchard will end the 2025-26 regular season averaging career highs in points (17.0), assists (5.2), rebounds (3.9) and minutes (32.4). Max Shulga, Dalano Banton, Baylor Scheierman, Hugo Gonzalez and other deep rotational players for the Celtics should all see extended action Sunday.