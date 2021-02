Pritchard (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Pritchard has missed Boston's last six games due to a lingering right knee issue, but the rookie is reportedly considered day-to-day, so he could be nearing a return. Kemba Walker (rest) is expected to return Friday after having missed two contests, though Jaylen Brown (knee) is also questionable.