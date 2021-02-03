Coach Brad Stevens said Pritchard (knee) is considered day-to-day and could return to action as early as Wednesday at Sacramento, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

The 23-year-old was expected to be sidelined two weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee Jan. 23, but he's apparently ahead of schedule in his recovery. The Celtics figure to remain cautious with their rookie guard, but it's good sign regardless of whether or not he suits up Wednesday. The team may be able to offer more information after Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors.