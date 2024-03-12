Pritchard finished with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 121-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

Starting for the first time all season, Pritchard predictably took on a heightened minutes count and was able to come through with a useful all-around line for fantasy managers who streamed him in. Jrue Holiday (knee) has already been cleared to play Tuesday against the Jazz after sitting out Monday to facilitate Pritchard's move into the starting five, but with Jaylen Brown (back) idle for the second leg of the back-to-back set, Pritchard could still have a path to seeing more minutes than usual even if he moves back to the bench.