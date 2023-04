Pritchard will start Sunday against the Hawks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics are resting numerous regulars after locking up the No. 2 seed, so Pritchard draws the start at shooting guard and will be joined by Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Mike Muscala and Blake Griffin. Across his previous two starts this season, Pritchard has averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.5 minutes per game.