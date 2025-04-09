Pritchard will be in the starting lineup for the Celtics on Wednesday against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Pritchard will be in the first five for the second time this season, with Boston seemingly content resting players in Orlando. The last time the talented young guard was a starter, he finished with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds in a win against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Erupts for 20 points•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Available for Monday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Ruled out against San Antonio•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Reverts back to bench Monday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Starting Sunday•