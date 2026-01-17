Pritchard (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

The absence is expected given Pritchard was initially listed as doubtful for Saturday's game due to left ankle soreness, and his next opportunity to play is Monday against the Pistons. Anfernee Simons has been playing well as of late and could enter the Celtics' starting lineup in Pritchard's absence. However, if the Celtics opt to keep Simons on the bench, then Jordan Walsh and Hugo Gonzalez would be candidates to start against Atlanta.