Pritchard (heel) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Pritchard will be unavailable for the 10th time in the last 11 matchups due to his left heel pain. It's unclear whether he'll suit up for Friday's matchup against the Jazz, but his status shouldn't significantly impact Boston's rotation either way.
