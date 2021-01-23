Pritchard (knee) won't return to Friday's game against the 76ers.
Pritchard was helped off the floor late in the first quarter and appeared to be in considerable pain as he was helped to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly after leaving the game and initially diagnosed with a right knee sprain. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to play.
