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Pritchard won't start Monday's game against the Hawks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Derrick White (knee) back in the lineup, Pritchard will retreat to the second unit. The 28-year-old guard has averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 31.6 minutes per game over his last five outings off the bench.

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